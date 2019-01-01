Cardi B joins Fast & Furious 9

Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Diesel, who produces and stars as Dominic Toretto in the franchise, revealed on Tuesday that the Bodak Yellow star would be appearing in the long-running action franchise by posting a video on Instagram which showed him and Cardi on the U.K. set of the film.

"Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9. I know I'm exhausted, we all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there," he told viewers, before Cardi added, "I'm tired - but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, this is gonna be the best one."

"We're so blessed. The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always," Vin continued. They both started laughing when the 27-year-old joked that she needed to take a nap and the video concluded with them repeating the film's release date "May 2020".

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster appeared to approve of the casting, as she wrote in the caption, "Yaaaaaasssssssssssssssss (sic)," with the raising hands emoji, and Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Fast actor Paul Walker, also gave her seal of approval.

It's not known what role Cardi will be playing in the movie, which marks her second time acting in a film following Hustlers earlier this year.

In October, the rap star had teased that she had another acting job in the pipeline on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by saying, "Yup. I am going to film for a movie this month."

Cardi B's casting comes just a day after Vin revealed Latin popstar Ozuna had bagged a role in the film. They will join Fast & Furious regulars Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel as well as returning stars Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron and fellow franchise newcomers John Cena and Michael Rooker.