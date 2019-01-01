NEWS Michael Douglas is 'so proud' of his son Cameron’s drug recovery process Newsdesk Share with :







The 40-year-old actor was jailed in 2010 for drug-related offences after becoming addicted to heroin and cocaine, and after being released from prison in 2016, he’s since gone on to publish a memoir titled 'Long Way Home’, and hopes to help other addicts into rehabilitation.



And his father Michael, 75, has now said Cameron is “doing great”, and has plans to do some “public speaking engagements” that will hopefully make some important changes for those going through similar battles.



Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, Michael - who has Cameron with his first wife Diandra Luker - said: “He’s doing great, he’s in wonderful shape. I’m just so proud. He’s had a rough go of it. Addiction is just a terrible terrible disease. It affects all families. He’s planning on doing speaking engagements. Things are looking up in the future.”



Recently, the ‘Kominsky Method’ star - who is now married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom he has son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16 - said he feared he would lose Cameron as his drug addiction spiralled out of control.

He recalled: "There were moments when hope dwindled ... and then it's just a train out of the station. Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him.”



Cameron took cocaine on a daily basis at the height of his addiction and suffered seizures as a result of the drug consumption, despite the best attempts of Michael and Diandra.



The 'National Lampoon's Adam and Eve’ star explained that drugs had a "stranglehold" on his life and that he was unable to stop even though he hated what had happened to him.



He said: "I hated the wreckage I saw in my life because of drugs, but I just couldn't stop.



"It's the sneaky power, the stranglehold that addiction has when you're in the throes of it.”



Since leaving prison in 2016, Cameron has gone on to welcome daughter Lua Izzy Douglas with his yoga instructor girlfriend, Vivienne Thibes.