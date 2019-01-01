Missy Peregrym expecting first child

Actress Missy Peregrym is expecting her first child with husband Tom Oakley.

The 37-year-old screen star announced the news on her Instagram page by sharing a video of a pair of baby shoes dropping to the floor between two pairs of adult shoes.

"There's no more hiding it... our family is expanding!!!" she captioned the clip, along with the hashtags #LilOakley and #Spring2020.

The news comes after Missy and Tom exchanged vows as they rang in 2019 on New Year's Eve 2018.

Following the ceremony, Missy shared some photos from her big day on social media, and wrote on Twitter: "So proud and excited to call my Tom, my husband."

It is her second marriage - she was briefly married to Shazam! star Zachary Levi for several months in 2014.

Canadian actress Missy is best known for starring in TV shows such as Rookie Blue and FBI and films such as 2006's Stick It.