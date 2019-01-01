Robert Pattinson wants to lose himself in Batman role

Robert Pattinson wants to lose himself in his portrayal of Batman.

The Brit is the next actor to take on the DC Comics hero and is looking to make his experience on director Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster as immersive as possible.

"Now that I'm starting to get into it, I don't want to approach it as kind of a big studio thing where all you're really doing is thinking about your trailer. I want to approach it in exactly the same way (I usually do), I want it to be frightening, I want it to be something you lose yourself in," he told the BBC. "It's more difficult to do because it's such a familiar character to lots of people, but I think... if you can find a way to lose yourself in it, I think that's really exciting."

The Twilight star found out he was going to play the crime-fighting alter ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne while filming Christopher Nolan's mysterious new espionage drama, Tenet.

"I wanted to do something on a big stage, and so I ended up doing Chris Nolan's movie, which I was really, really happy about at the beginning of this year. And then Batman was kind of a surprise to me," he explained.

Pattinson is currently starring in The Lighthouse opposite Willem Dafoe and recently revealed that he was inspired by the Hollywood veteran when trying out new voices for Batman.

"Willem's voice in this was quite inspiring for it, to be honest," he told Access Hollywood. "It is pretty similar, the voice I'm gonna do, to Willem's. I think Batman has a sort of piratey kind of voice - I think that will really suit it."

The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler, will be released in 2021.