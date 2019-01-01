Kaitlynn Carter claps back at body-shaming troll

Kaitlynn Carter has hit back at a troll who told her she's "too thin".

The reality star split from her The Hills: New Beginnings partner Brody Jenner back in August, and went on to enjoy a six-week rebound relationship with popstar Miley Cyrus, who also separated from her husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth later that month.

However, Kaitlynn and the Slide Away singer have decided to just be friends, and while Miley has moved on with new beau Cody Simpson, a flirty bikini snap on her Instagram page on Tuesday caused one fan to worry about her wellbeing.

"Oh Kaitlynn u look too thin r u ok you are so beautiful hope all is ok it was nice to see you healthy for a bit modeling it was normal it seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional (sic)," the concerned fan commented.

In a candid response, the TV personality fired back at the user, replying: "I mean I been through some s**t lately LOL (laugh out loud)."

The breakdown of Kaitlynn's relationship will be addressed on the second season of The Hills reboot, with Brody telling Entertainment Tonight: "I'm sure you're going to see a lot of that.

"Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you'll definitely see some of that."