Drake receives Toronto Raptors championship ring

Drake has been gifted a championship ring from his favourite basketball team, the Toronto Raptors.



The Hotline Bling hitmaker is an avid fan of the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, and received the ultimate honour when he was given one of the "official" rings the Raptors received during their opening night ceremony on Tuesday.



And to celebrate the occasion, the star went out to Jason of Beverly Hills jewellers to get a second one of a kind ring to commemorate his team's title run.



The jeweller told TMZ of the ring, which contains 30 carats of diamonds: "Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting.



"It's a championship that's dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history."



Meanwhile, the Raptors' rings have a face made of 74 diamonds (to represent the number of team wins during the season), one large diamond, and custom-cut baguette diamonds to make up the Toronto skyline.



The outer edge of the ring is lined with 16 rubies to go with each roster member's numbers, and the inside of the ring includes personal messages for each player. There are apparently more than 640 diamonds on each ring - more than any in history.