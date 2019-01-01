Sarah Jessica Parker presents wild theory about Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker has told fans of a wild theory she has about her hit TV show Sex and the City.

The programme, based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, followed the character of Carrie Bradshaw, as played by Sarah, and her three friends - Charlotte York, Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbes - as they navigated life and love in New York City.

The series came to an end in 2004 after six seasons and spawned two movies - Sex and the City in 2008 and the critically panned Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

However, as she spoke to fans in Australia, Sarah revealed her theory about the show - that Carrie's pals may have only ever existed inside her head.

"Think about it: did Carrie make them up?" she wondered. "She's telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it's almost always her point of view."

In the final season of the much-loved series, newspaper columnist and author Carrie jetted to Paris with her then-boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky - leaving her laptop behind in the process.

Elaborating on her theory, Sarah added that the Paris storyline was the only one not told from Carrie's perspective, and suggested the laptop was "the conduit" for friends to exist.

"Think about it for a second, right?" the 54-year-old concluded.