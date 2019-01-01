Dwayne Johnson celebrates as he tops The Coolest Dads of 2019 list

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was celebrating on Tuesday after he topped a list of The Coolest Dads of 2019.

The 47-year-old actor is a father of three, to 18-year-old daughter Simone from his marriage to Dany Garcia, and to three-year-old Jasmine and 18-month-old Tiana with current wife Lauren Hashian.

And after coming first in a list of Fatherly's coolest dads, Dwayne took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the achievement and mark the occasion, writing: "As a father to 3 girls and as a 'big daddy' to @KevinHart4real, topping this list is awesome. I was a nervous and scared first time father (because I didn't want to screw s**t up due to my own strained relationship with my old man) but eventually I learned that leading with love, empathy and a lil' humour would always be some of my best assets.

"AND despite me being #1 on this list (cos I paid them) there's millions of good dads out there that have a big a*s coffee mug that prove otherwise #gooddadgang."

Ryan Reynolds came second in the compilation of coolest dads, with basketball player Russell Westbrook third, Pink's husband Carey Hart fourth, and Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson rounding out the top five.

Chris Pratt, Kanye West and Lego Batman completed the round-up of the top eight Coolest Dads of 2019.