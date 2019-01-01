Cameron Douglas: 'Loneliness led to drug abuse'

Loneliness drove actor Cameron Douglas to drugs and onto addiction and jail time.

Michael Douglas' son spent seven years behind bars for drug offences but he's now clean and sober and promoting a memoir, Long Way Home, about his turbulent teen years and his jail time, and he admits he first turned to marijuana as a kid because he didn't feel like he fitted in.

"It really started with a loneliness," he tells Good Morning America. "I remember back to (my) early teenage years, I always had this sort of discomfort on my own skin... and that drew me towards drugs, which soothed that feeling and then find a peer group through that.

"As your addict starts to grow, you begin to take on that persona and you forget who you really are and that addict just completely takes over."

But Cameron isn't blaming his famous family for his missteps in life, insisting he was just like a lot of teens.

"A lot of teens can relate to that - a loneliness, trying to find out where I fit in and who I fit in with, and drugs seemed to pave the way," he adds, revealing he hopes his new book provides some answers and aid to teens struggling with identity issues.

"We're living in a time of an opioid epidemic; this country is drowning in addiction," he explains. "I can't go back and change some of the pain and wreckage that I've caused, but what I can do is try to take that and make it useful. That was the impetus of this book."

Long Way Home is available now.