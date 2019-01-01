Lamar Odom dumped Taraji P. Henson for Khloe Kardashian

Former basketball star Lamar Odom regrets the way he treated former girlfriend Taraji P. Henson when he realised he had fallen for Khloe Kardashian.

The sportsman had been quietly dating The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress Henson back in 2009, but he abruptly called time on their relationship after meeting Kardashian.

Odom went on to marry the reality TV star that September after just a month of dating, but the romance didn't last and they separated in 2013, with their divorce being finalised in 2016.

Now Odom, 39, is opening up about the "immature" way in which he juggled his love life a decade ago, admitting he should have shown Henson, who is 10 years his senior, more respect in his handling of the situation.

In an upcoming interview for U.S. TV show Uncensored, the former Los Angeles Lakers player confesses, "I wish I would have done things different with her (sic). She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman."

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk," he adds. "I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."

Odom is now dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr.