Hocus Pocus sequel in the works

A sequel to Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus is in development.



The original Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a group of witches who are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the film was not a box office success when it was released in 1993 but it has become something of a cult classic and is annually aired on TV around Halloween.



According to Collider, executives at Disney are now attempting to develop a Hocus Pocus project for their upcoming streaming platform Disney+, which launches in November.



Jen D'Angelo, who served as a writer and co-producer on TV show Workaholics, has reportedly been tapped to write the script for the follow-up. It is currently unclear if it will be a straight sequel or more of a spin-off.



Midler, Parker, and Najimy, who played Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, are not currently attached to the project but sources have told the publication that Disney bosses are hoping D'Angelo will find a way to bring them back in some capacity.



This isn't the first time a Hocus Pocus project has been in the works. A TV movie remake was put into development for the TV channel Freeform, which is owned by Disney, two years ago. It was to feature a new cast and David Kirschner, a producer on the original movie, was onboard to executive produce, but the project didn't get off the ground.



During a Reddit chat in 2014, Midler told fans that all the lead actresses were keen to do a sequel.



"I have canvassed the girls and they are willing to do it, but we have no say in it, so if you want a Hocus Pocus 2, ask The Walt Disney Company," she said, with her co-stars later confirming they were keen too.



They have yet to comment on the latest news.