Adam Driver taking over Ben Affleck's role in The Last Duel

Adam Driver is in talks to take over Ben Affleck's role in Ridley Scott's forthcoming revenge thriller The Last Duel.

Affleck had been due to star in the historical drama, set in 14th century France, which would have pitted him against his real-life best pal Matt Damon as the duo were set to play former friends-turned-rivals.

However, the Argo star has since had to step aside due to scheduling issues and will appear in a supporting role instead, according to Variety.

Driver has now been tapped to become one of the leads of the film, which is based on Eric Jager's 2004 novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which depicts the real-life battle between knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris.

Last month, it was announced that Killing Eve's Jodie Comer had signed on to play the wife of one of the two characters, who accuses the other of rape. After nobody believes her allegations, her husband appeals to the King of France and requests a duel to the death to decide his former friend's fate.

The battle was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Damon and Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, have teamed up with writer/director Nicole Holofcener to adapt the book for the big screen.

The Academy Award-winning duo will also produce along with director Scott and his filmmaking partner Kevin Walsh, with Madison Ainsley serving as executive producer.

The Last Duel is expected to go into production in early 2020.