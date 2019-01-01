Evan Rachel Wood fears she might be 'kicked out' of Academy following Twitter rant

Evan Rachel Wood fears her future as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences may be short-lived after she targeted the organisation on Twitter on Wednesday night.

It's unclear exactly what prompted the screen star's anger, but she took aim at the academy, which organises the Oscars, as she reflected on the 2020 nominations.

"Is anybody else excited to watch the same 12 people get nominated for Oscars this year?" the Westworld star began.

When one of her followers said they'd love to see Cynthia Erivo nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman in the movie Harriet, Evan replied: "Well this would be refreshing wouldn't it. I mean... I am in the Academy now. Although after that last tweet they may kick me out. Haha."

She then appeared to backtrack slightly as she pitched her alternative idea for Oscars campaigning - where stars hit the campaign trail in a bid to nab themselves a golden statuette.

"This is not to throw shade at the Academy or the films," she wrote. "BUT if we got BIG MONEY out of campaigning, (just like elections) then maybe it would be fair? Just a thought."

Clearly pre-empting the effect her remarks will have on her career, Evan jokingly added: "Also lets just go ahead and assume I am never getting nominated now."

She then insisted that her criticism shouldn't solely be levelled at the academy, but the industry as a whole, as Hollywood "will only cast Actors that get the movies 'Financed' and it becomes a very small pool very quickly."

It's the same issue for female directors, the 32-year-old argued, tweeting: "They aren't getting nominated because no one is financing their films."

To date, there's only been one female winner of the Academy Award for Best Director - Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.