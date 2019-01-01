NEWS James Cameron sent Linda Hamilton 'very long' email asking her to star in Dark Fate Newsdesk Share with :







James Cameron sent Linda Hamilton a three-page email asking her to reprise her role as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate.



The actress appeared in 1984's The Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the time-travelling robot assassin, and is now portraying the character once again in the latest movie, the sixth instalment in the franchise.



However, in a chat with Collider.com, Cameron - the director and producer of the first two films - explained that he had to do quite a lot of convincing to get Hamilton back on board.



"I sent her a very, very long email. It was about three and a half pages, half of which was devoted to why she shouldn't do the film, and half of which was devoted to why she should do the film. We all know the reasons why she should. We love the character. It's been often attempted, but never succeeded, and I don't just mean other incarnations of Sarah," he commented, adding that he was pleased to present his former wife, whom he was married to from 1997 until 1999, with both sides of the argument. "By balancing it, I think I gave her permission to say no without offending anybody. I think that allowed her to make her own decision. And if you know Linda, you know that it would have to be her decision. And fortunately, we got a great return to the big screen for Sarah out of that."



Meanwhile, in a recent chat on U.K. TV chat show Lorraine, Hamilton joked that she would rather pretend to be dead than play Connor again.



"I've been threatening to fake my own death so I wouldn't have to do the next one if there is one. It really was hard, it was the hardest and the greatest I've ever done," she laughed.



Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller, is in cinemas now.