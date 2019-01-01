Ruben Fleischer interested in Zombieland spin-off with Zoey Deutch

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer would love to make a standalone movie about Zoey Deutch's character.

Fleischer reunited with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin 10 years after the release of 2009's Zombieland to create the sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, and brought in Set It Up star Deutch to play a "dumb blonde" named Madison, who serves as Eisenberg's new love interest.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Venom filmmaker admitted he would like to make a standalone movie exploring what happens to Madison and Berkeley, played by Avan Jogia, after the events of Double Tap.

"I would love to do a Madison standalone movie. So, I think that story remains to be written. That would be a fun thing to go find out. That actually would've been a good post-credit scene where those two are in (hippy community) Babylon just being pretty dumb together," he said.

The actress has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the sequel, with many critics describing her as a scene-stealer. And Zoey has already expressed interest in returning for a follow-up.

"I'll be on my hands and knees begging them to have me back. It was so much fun. Like I said, a very life-affirming experience," the 24-year-old gushed to Entertainment Weekly.

She also explained that she enjoyed playing the airheaded Madison because she was so positive.

"To be honest, to be able to play someone that positive for 14, 15 hours every day for a couple months, it inevitably seeps into your own psyche and spirit. So, I was in a very good mood, between playing someone that positive and cheery and being around such amazing and kind people," she added.