Jason Momoa had 'blindness training' to prep for epic new role

Jason Momoa was among the stars of the new Apple TV+ series See who received "blindness training" in preparation for the new show.

In the drama, American society has lost all sense of sight after a virus kills off millions of people. The survivors are forced to adapt to their other senses, finding new ways to interact and survive.

The Aquaman star appeared on British daytime show This Morning on Thursday alongside co-star Alfre Woodard, where they revealed the entire cast spent a month learning how to be blind.

"We shot in British Columbia in the winter outdoors every scene for seven months, but for the first month the entire company, all of our atmosphere, everybody, took blindness training," Alfre recalled. "So we had a guy who is blind, he helped us understand, just the same as when you start any project, there's a language you have to learn, whether it is English or just a dialect, but it is the language of how a person who is blind or low vision moves about in the world."

Jason also confirmed reports each episode of the series cost $15 million (£11.6 million) to make, noting that they drained an entire lake and built a village in Vancouver to ensure the show looked authentic.

Meanwhile, the actor recently told People how playing a blind character had changed his life, explaining it heightened the rest of his senses, making him more "attentive" and aware.

The show is set to launch alongside the new streaming platform on 1 November.