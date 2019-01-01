Whoopi Goldberg returning to Sister Act for London stage show

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier after 28 years for a London run of Sister Act.

The star was nominated for the Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical prize at the 1993 Golden Globe Awards for her performance in the flick, and will step into the iconic nun costume once again when the stage show hits the U.K. next summer.

Featuring music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, the show will run for 39 performances from 29 July to 30 August at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Whoopi said of her big return: "The original Deloris is back, a little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there."

Brenda Edwards, who plays Deloris in the spring tour of Sister Act, will star in Thursday matinee performances during the London run.

Meanwhile, British comedian Jennifer Saunders will play Mother Superior, a nun who takes Deloris into her convent when she witnesses a mafia hit, in the show.

Producer Jamie Wilson commented that the show had been revised and refreshed to create a "newly adapted production", enthusing: "This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for."