Jameela Jamil praises Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for 'standing up to bullies'

Jameela Jamil has defended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after the royal admitted in a TV documentary she was struggling with the intense media scrutiny.

The Good Place star has praised the former actress, who married British royal Prince Harry last year, for "standing up to bullies", and called her critics "cowards" and d**ks" for criticising Meghan when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie, who was born in May.

"I think the press in England is terrified and that's why they're trying to silence her, but she stands against bullies. And standing up to bullies is really the only way you can put them in their place," Jamil told DailyMailTV in the red carpet interview at the 2019 Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills earlier this month. "Anyone who piles on to that woman, especially when she was pregnant, which is what we really saw, that was when it really started; which is a really dangerous time for someone to be that stressed."

She added: "I mean that is the ultimate sign of a coward and a d**k."

The star became acquainted with Meghan when she was among the 15 women selected by the Duchess to be on the cover of British Vogue's 'Forces for Change' September issue.

Her comments come after the royal confessed in the TV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on Sunday night, that she was finding the constant stream of news stories "hard" to deal with.

The 38-year-old told ITV journalist Tom Bradby she never thought being part of the royal family would be "easy, but I thought it would be fair".

Meghan has begun legal action against the Mail on Sunday, claiming that it unlawfully published one of her private letters. Harry added in a statement he and Meghan were forced to take action against "relentless propaganda".