Laura Prepon and Ben Foster expecting baby number two

Actress Laura Prepon is expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster.

The Orange Is the New Black star broke the news to fans in a post on Instagram on Thursday (24Oct19), sharing a photo of her baby bump, while holding the couple's two-year-old daughter, Ella.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing," Prepon captioned the sweet snap. "Life is beautiful! #knockedup."

The actors, who had been longtime friends, began dating in 2016 and wed in June, 2018, 10 months after welcoming their little girl.

Foster ended his engagement to Robin Wright for a second time in 2015 and was romantically linked to rocker Jack White's ex-wife Karen Elson just before he and Laura officially became an item, while Prepon previously dated Christopher Masterson, the brother of her That 70's Show co-star Danny Masterson, and actor Scott Michael Foster.

Prepon and Foster quietly became first-time parents in August (17), when daughter Ella was born.