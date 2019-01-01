The Farewell & Hustlers to compete for top Gotham Awards honour

Jennifer Lopez's movie Hustlers has been given a big Oscars boost after landing a Best Feature nomination at the Gotham Awards.

The stripper heist film, which featured J.Lo, Cardi B, and Constance Wu, will go up against The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, and Waves for the big prize.

Nominations for the 29th Gotham Awards, which are considered the unofficial start of awards season, were unveiled on Thursday morning (24Oct19).

The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco lead the way with three nods apiece, and there are acting nods for The Farewell's Awkwafina, Midsommar star Florence Pugh, The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe, and Adam Driver for Marriage Story.

The list of 2019 nominees is:

BEST FEATURE

The Farewell

Hustlers

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Waves

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

The Edge of Democracy

Midnight Traveler

One Child Nation

BEST ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Aldis Hodge - Clemency

Andre Holland - High Flying Bird

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell

Mary Kay Place - Diane

Florence Pugh - Midsommar

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Farewell - Lulu Wang

High Flying Bird - Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Midsommar - Ari Aster

BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre - The Mustang

Kent Jones - Diane

Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Olivia Wilde - Booksmart

Phillip Youmans - Burning Cane

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Julia Fox - Uncut Gems

Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale

Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Taylor Russell - Waves

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM

Chernobyl

David Makes Man

My Brilliant Friend

Unbelievable

When They See Us

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM

PEN15

Ramy

Russian Doll