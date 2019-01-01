The Farewell & Hustlers to compete for top Gotham Awards honour

- NEWS
Jennifer Lopez's movie Hustlers has been given a big Oscars boost after landing a Best Feature nomination at the Gotham Awards.
The stripper heist film, which featured J.Lo, Cardi B, and Constance Wu, will go up against The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, and Waves for the big prize.
Nominations for the 29th Gotham Awards, which are considered the unofficial start of awards season, were unveiled on Thursday morning (24Oct19).
The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco lead the way with three nods apiece, and there are acting nods for The Farewell's Awkwafina, Midsommar star Florence Pugh, The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe, and Adam Driver for Marriage Story.
The list of 2019 nominees is:
BEST FEATURE
The Farewell
Hustlers
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
Waves
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Edge of Democracy
Midnight Traveler
One Child Nation
BEST ACTOR
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Aldis Hodge - Clemency
Andre Holland - High Flying Bird
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell
Mary Kay Place - Diane
Florence Pugh - Midsommar
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Farewell - Lulu Wang
High Flying Bird - Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Jimmie Fails, Joe Talbot, Rob Richert
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Midsommar - Ari Aster
BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre - The Mustang
Kent Jones - Diane
Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Olivia Wilde - Booksmart
Phillip Youmans - Burning Cane
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Julia Fox - Uncut Gems
Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale
Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Taylor Russell - Waves
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORM
Chernobyl
David Makes Man
My Brilliant Friend
Unbelievable
When They See Us
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORM
PEN15
Ramy
Russian Doll