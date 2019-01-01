Carrie Fisher's ex urges fans not to buy new biography

Top Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd has issued a statement on behalf of himself and his daughter, disavowing a new book about his former wife, Carrie Fisher.

The CAA partner felt fans should be aware that Carrie Fisher: A Life On The Edge author Sheila Weller has no links to Carrie, her daughter, Billie Lourd, or the family before they decide whether or not to buy the Sarah Crichton Books publication.

He reveals he and the family only discovered there was a book about Fisher when they read about it in Los Angeles Magazine, which also published an excerpt about the Star Wars icon's final hours.

"A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorised biography based on my daughter's mother, Carrie Fisher," Lourd writes in a statement obtained by Deadline. "I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her.

"Ms. Weller sold this book on her own without our involvement. For all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming press interviews Weller will do while trying to sell it.

"To be clear I haven't read the book. The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know."

Fisher died of a sudden cardiac arrest in December 2016 at the age of 60.