Adam Devine engaged

Adam Devine and his longtime girlfriend Chloe Bridges are set to wed.

The Pitch Perfect star and his wife-to-be announced their engagement on social media on Thursday, and Chloe showed off her new ring.

"We are doing it!!" she wrote. "I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.

"I've known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago). I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I've ever met.

"I'm so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let's do this baby."

Adam, 35, took to Instagram and added: "She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!"