Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber team up on new song for Cats

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber have teamed up on a brand new song for the upcoming movie Cats.

The Shake It Off hitmaker, who is playing Bombalurina in the film, has joined forces with the composer of the hit 1981 stage musical to write a new original song titled Beautiful Ghosts.

Lloyd Webber revealed he was prompted to write the original track, which will be eligible for an Oscar nomination next year, in an effort to expand the role of ballerina Francesca Hayward, who plays lead character Victoria in the movie. In the stage musical, Victoria is simply a white cat, who exists primarily as a ballerina figure, so Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper wanted to boost the feline character into a much more central role.

"When I first read the screenplay, the first thing I said was, 'We have to have a song for Victoria,'" Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "Beautiful Ghosts (is now) an incredibly important and central part of the whole film."

Beautiful Ghosts will also be sung briefly by Judi Dench, who plays Old Deuteronomy, and will be performed by Swift over the end credits.

"I was so excited when @andrewlloydwebber asked me to write an original song with him for @catsmovie," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes video of them working on the song. "Beautiful Ghosts is performed in the film by the extraordinary @frankiegoestohayward who plays Victoria and reprised by Dame Judi Dench (!!!!!) who plays Old Deuteronomy Coming soon!"

Hooper added that he was thrilled with the song, saying, "What I couldn’t believe was the extraordinary beauty of these lyrics that Taylor had written."

Cats, also starring Ian McKellen, James Corden and Idris Elba, will be released on 20 December.