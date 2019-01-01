Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci to portray longtime couple in romance drama

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci will portray a longtime couple in romance drama Supernova.

According to editors at Variety, The King's Speech actor and The Devil Wears Prada star have just completed the film's six-week shoot in the Lake District of England, with the movie already scoring distribution deals in a variety of countries.

The film will follow Sam and Tusker, who have been partners for 20 years, as they embark on a road trip across England to visit friends, family and important places since Tusker has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia. During the trip, secrets are exposed and their love is tested.

Supernova has been written and directed by Harry Macqueen, with the project marking his second directorial feature since 2014's Hinterland.

"Supernova is a deeply romantic, modern love story," Macqueen said to Variety. "It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core."

Clementine Hugot of The Bureau Sales, which is selling the film, described Supernova as "every sales agent's dream, combining strong producers, gifted actors, an elegant script, and a talented director who celebrates love with a mix of witty humour and truly heartfelt, emotional moments."

Firth will next be seen in Sam Mendes's war drama 1917, the latest movie adaptation of classic novel The Secret Garden and war movie Operation Mincemeat. Tucci will soon be appearing in The King's Man, a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, and Robert Zemeckis's movie adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's novel The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.