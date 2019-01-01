Jessica Chastain to make West End debut in A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain will make her West End debut in a new production of A Doll's House next year.

The Oscar-nominated actress will star as Nora Helmer in the Henrik Ibsen play, written by Frank McGuiness and directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production, at London's Playhouse Theatre, will begin performances on 10 June, with tickets going on sale in January.

Of the new production, director Lloyd told Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz Bamigboye that he and Jessica, who had been talking about working together for some time, had considered commissioning a new version of the play, but when they re-read McGuiness' adaptation, they knew it was the right one to put on.

"It's famously one of the best versions," he said. "Often it's hard to get a grip on, and it's not easy to speak those lines. But she's excited to do this one."

Jessica's frequent co-star James McAvoy, who is currently working with Lloyd on Cyrano De Bergerac, expressed his excitement on Instagram.

"A Doll’s House staring this one (sic)? Well I’ll be going...like loads of times. Welcome to the house @jessicachastain. Can’t wait @jamielloyd."

Jessica's last stage role came in The Heiress on Broadway in 2012-2013.

Tickets for the play, which will run until September 2020, are being provided free by The Jamie Lloyd company to 15,000 first-time theatregoers, while an additional 15,000 tickets will go on sale at $19 (£15) for key workers, under 30s, and those receiving government benefits.