Michelle Monaghan joins The Craft reboot

Michelle Monaghan is joining Zoe Lister-Jones' remake of The Craft.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is the latest addition to the reboot of the 1996 teen cult classic, which originally starred Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk.

News of Monaghan's mystery role comes just days after it was announced David Duchovny would also be boarding the reimagining of the movie, written and directed by Life in Pieces star Jones.

Cailee Spaeny, best known for her role in Bad Times at the El Royale, will lead the film as Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women, played by Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna. The group soon begins experimenting with witchcraft, which leads to terrifying consequences.

Jason Blum will be producing for Blumhouse Productions alongside Douglas Wick of Red Wagon Entertainment, who produced the original film. Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original, will serve as an executive producer.

Tunney, who played Sarah in the original movie, recently expressed her interest in the remake, telling etalk, "They are still remaking it. Zoe Lister-Jones is writing it and I may or may not do it. I'm so proud of that movie. It was the first lead I ever had and it's a movie young girls today still watch at sleepovers."

Monaghan will next be seen in Netflix's political thriller series Messiah, which will debut on the streaming service next year.

The 43-year-old also reprised her role as Julia Meade in last year's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but it's not yet know if she will be reuniting with Tom Cruise for the next two instalments of Christopher McQuarrie's action saga, set to be released in 2021 and 2022.