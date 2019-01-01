Original Lizzie McGuire stars join Disney+ revival

Original Lizzie McGuire stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will join Hilary Duff in the revived series.

The show has been given a new lease of life thanks to the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, with lead actress Duff already confirmed to reprise the iconic role, which she held throughout the original series from 2001 to 2004.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Todd, Carradine and Thomas - who play the eponymous character's family - will all return for the forthcoming update, as the four reunited for the first time in 15 years for a read-through of the pilot.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement: "Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake.

"The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

The new show, which was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in California in August, will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior decorator.