Lea Michele forced out of New York apartment after encounter with ghost

Lea Michele moved out of her New York home after experiencing a ghostly encounter with a musical spirit.

The former Glee actress opened up about her experience at the property during an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and claimed a series of spooky occurrences which took place when she was home alone convinced her of a supernatural presence.

"I feel like a lot of people say, 'Yes, I saw a ghost,' but I really truly had a ghost in an old apartment that I lived in New York. Like, truly, I swear," the actress revealed when asked if she had any good ghost stories.

"I'm sitting on the bottom floor of this apartment and I hear this burst from upstairs and I'm like 'Okay, that was really spooky'. It was a windstorm so I'm like, 'The window must have blown open!'" she continued. "I go upstairs, nothing; it's silent. Nothing is out of place, I'm alone... And I'm looking at this window and I'm like, 'Ugh, it's all in my head' and just as I said it, the window goes 'Whoosh!' right in front of me."

Lea also claimed the ghost had musical tendencies, adding: "And also weirdly, I would hear someone singing in the apartment."

The star insisted she left immediately after suspecting the property was haunted, explaining she didn't want to appear like the naive character in horror movies who suffers a gruesome death.

"Am I that girl? I'm the one?" she said of her fears. "I'm the one that's like, 'We'll wait another day,' and then nope! Bad idea!"