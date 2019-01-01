Felicity Huffman released from prison

Disgraced actress Felicity Huffman has been freed from prison after serving time for her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The former Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to 14 days behind bars in September (19) after pleading guilty to charges of bribing education officials in a desperate attempt to score her daughter a place at an elite university.

She reported to the low-security all-women's Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to begin her punishment on 18 October, but was allowed to walk free a few days early on Friday (25Oct19), reports NBC News.

As part of her sentence, which was handed down in a federal courtroom in Boston, Massachusetts, she will also have to pay a $30,000 (£24,000) fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

In addition, the 56 year old will now have to spend the next year on probation.

Huffman was one of 30 parents, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, who were charged with cheating the system.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty and has yet to be sentenced.