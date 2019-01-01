Jeremy Renner slams ex's 'nonsense' gun allegations

Jeremy Renner has blasted his ex-wife for suggesting he poses a gun threat to their daughter, dismissing the allegations as "absolute nonsense".

The Avengers star and Sonni Pacheco have been fighting to strip each other of custody rights for their six-year-old girl Ava, and the court battle has grown increasingly nasty, with the actor's ex claiming Renner talked about killing her before turning a gun on himself while he was high on drink and drugs last November (18).

Pacheco also had her nanny file a declaration as part of her petition seeking heightened protection in court, accusing Renner of firing a gun into the ceiling of their home while Ava was sleeping during the furious rant.

But now the 48 year old is hitting back, insisting Pachecho is lying about the whole incident, and has been trying to ruin his reputation since he rejected her wish to salvage their 11-month marriage in 2015.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Renner points out he was previously cleared of any wrongdoing by Children's Services officials after Pachecho alleged he had been physically and sexually abusive towards their daughter, and he believes she is now acting out of spite, reportedly going so far as to digitally alter a photo related to the gun claims.

Renner's lawyer, Susan Wiesner, slams Pachecho's version of events as "absolute nonsense", making it clear no such incident ever occurred, while declaring the image submitted as evidence has been "grossly doctored".

The actor has also dismissed the idea that he's an addict, arguing he only hired a sober living coach and mentor to put Pachecho at ease, and has even been submitting to urine tests every other day - all of which have been clean.

He maintains Pachecho is the one who is mentally unstable, and is seeking to have her given only supervised visitation to protect their daughter. The exes currently share joint custody of Ava.