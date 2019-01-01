Keira Knightley: ‘Official Secrets made me think hard about governments and accountability’

Keira Knightley thought hard about governments being held accountable for their lies after she read the script for Official Secrets.

The fact-based film follows the true story of translator Katharine Gun, who exposed a plot by the British government to spy on United Nations delegates to garner support for the controversial Iraq war in 2003.

Keira met Gun, who now lives in Turkey with her husband and daughter, only a few times before portraying her on the big screen and confessed that reading about her story prompted her to do more investigation into the events in 2003.

"It’s a very British story in that way. It has that heroic failure about it. But what are you going to do? Write an ending in which the war didn’t happen? She didn’t stop it. She told the truth and there was little consequence," the 34-year-old told the Guardian newspaper.

"Look where we are now. The questions we have about government and accountability go back to that. Why are politicians who lie not held to account? The script made me think hard about that.”

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress also confessed that she wasn't aware of Gun's efforts, which were deemed a breach of the Official Secrets Act.

"I was about 18 at the time. I thought I was (politically) engaged. I really remember the run-up to that conflict, but I didn’t remember this," she shared.

The mother-of-two is also a big fan of political thrillers and loves being challenged by films.

"I’ve always loved a political thriller. I know some people like escapism, and that’s fine, but I like to be challenged. I was watching Paths of Glory last night, the Kubrick film, 1957, black and white, Kirk Douglas, about the futility of war, and political lies, and it’s amazing," Keira explained.