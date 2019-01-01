Kanye West disses Dancing With the Stars on new track

Kanye West dissed Dancing With the Stars on his new album Jesus is King - 11 years after his wife Kim Kardashian competed on the series.

The rapper finally dropped his long awaited gospel album on Friday after a series of delays, and while fans have been enjoying Ye's new music, some couldn't help question the not-so-subtle reference to the popular ABC series.

In the track On God, the star raps: "That’s why I charge the prices that I charge / I can’t be out here Dancing With the Stars / No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that’s on God."

However, while Kim appeared on the show more than a decade ago, fans speculated the reference was likely aimed at his sister-in-law Khloe's ex Lamar Odom, who competed on the current 28th season of the show, but was eliminated in the third week.

The lyric certainly caught the attention of ballroom professional Val Chmerkovskiy who dances on the show, as he took to social media to share his reaction to the track.

In the clip Val is seen grooving to the song until it arrives at the line in question, prompting him to cock his head to the side, as he says: "Yo, Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing with the Stars, man. You gonna catch this diss track."

He ends by poking fun at his job, adding: "With some rhinestones on it."