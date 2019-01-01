Jane Fonda collects BAFTA Los Angeles award via video link following arrest

Jane Fonda was honoured by BAFTA Los Angeles at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday - but was unable to collect her prize in person following her third arrest in three weeks.

Earlier this year, it was announced the star would receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the prestigious event, however the Grace & Frankie star wasn't able make the ceremony due to her incarceration.

The actress is participating in a weekly climate change demonstration called Fire Drill Fridays in Washington D.C., and the Barbarella star was taken into custody for the third time on Friday as she led the illegal protest.

Footage of Fonda being arrested was shown to the star-studded audience on big screens, with the actress shouting, "Bafta, thank you" as she was led away.

Meanwhile, Emmy-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge was honoured with the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton hotel, while fellow Brit Steve Coogan scooped the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

Also honoured was Us director Jordan Peele, who took home the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing prize, while legendary producer Norman Lear was bestowed with the Britannia’s Excellence in Television award.

And Jackie Chan was also celebrated at the event, walking away with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment accolade.