Whoopi Goldberg keen for Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg has been met with "a lot of resistance" when she presented the idea for a third Sister Act movie.

The star was nominated for the Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical prize at the 1993 Golden Globe Awards for her performance as Deloris Van Cartier in the flick, and will step into the iconic nun costume once again when the stage show hits the U.K. next summer.

Speaking on Thursday's instalment of The View, the star revealed that she's been working on drumming up interest in a third instalment of the Sister Act story, but confessed, "people saying 'nobody wants to see it, it's dated, it's old'."

"There's no way," said co-host Meghan McCain. "Everybody loves that movie, all generations."

"It's true," Whoopi agreed.

Explaining she's "excited" to reprise the role on stage, the Oscar winner explained how the script had been revised for an older actress, sharing: "These guys that do Sister Act on stage said, 'Listen, would you come and do (the show)? We'll make some adjustments'.

"I'm a little older than I was. But I'm not very much different than I was," the Ghost actress added.

Whoopi previously explained she was "thrilled" when singer/rapper Lizzo paid homage to the franchise during her MTV Movie Awards performance, expressing during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live: "Any time anybody brings up Sister Act it makes me happy. Because they keep telling me that no one wants to see a (third). And I know that that’s not so.”

Whoopi will appear in the London show for 39 performances from 29 July to 30 August at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.