Hilarie Burton was 'very hesitant' ahead of wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Hilarie Burton has admitted she was "very hesitant" about her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's wedding, because she's always considered the ceremonies "icky" and "like throwing your own personal prom".

The 37-year-old actress and her The Walking Dead star beau, who share two children together, exchanged vows earlier this month. And opening up about the special occasion to Entertainment Tonight, former One Tree Hill star Hilarie admitted she was determined the nuptials would reflect them as a couple, rather than be an over-the-top celebration of their love.

'I've always been very hesitant about weddings. It felt like throwing your own personal prom and kind of icky, and ours was so intimate and small and it was us," she smiled.

The pair also made sure their friends were involved in their big day - with Jeffrey's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles taking centre stage by officiating the ceremony, and his TWD castmate Norman Reedus doing a reading.

"I had to, like, Google wedding ceremonies and, like, send a script to Jensen because he got ordained just for this. He's going to open a megachurch now, I'm sure. Everybody should join Jensen Ackles's megachurch, he's got the collar and everything," she joked. "Norman did a reading for us and Jensen officiated. Jensen is the one who introduced us, so it was fitting since it was his big idea in the first place."