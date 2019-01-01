Singer Chris Lane weds

Country star Chris Lane has tied the knot with his partner Lauren Bushnell.

The couple got engaged just four months ago and, on Friday, the 34-year-old musician and The Bachelor alum, 29, walked down the aisle during an indoor secret garden ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to editors at People, the couple exchanged their vows in front of 160 family members and friends.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here," Chris told the outlet. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her."

Lauren added: “I feel like the luckiest girl! We both recognise what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

The bride wore a stunning sleeveless couture gown by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina, which featured a lace veil handmade by the designer's mother, and buttons from her own mother's wedding dress.

Zavozina also created the champagne strapless own for Lauren's maid of honour, her younger sister Mollie, and dressed the rest of the wedding party, including groom Chris and his best man, identical twin Cory, who looked sharp in black tuxedos.

The pair had been friends for several years before Chris asked the former dating show finalist to play his love interest in the video for his song I Don't Know About You last autumn.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville in November last year, and in June, Chris asked Lauren to be his wife during a backyard barbecue at her family home in Oregon.