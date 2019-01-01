Alan Alda turned to workouts to manage Parkinson's symptoms

Alan Alda is fighting fit in his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 83-year-old went public with his health battle last July, revealing he had been living with the diagnosis for three-and-a-half years, but had so far managed to live a full life.

Speaking on U.S. TV show Today, the former M*A*S*H star revealed keeping busy has helped him to maintain as normal a lifestyle as possible, and credited regular exercise for helping him feel “like a kid,” as well as hold back the progression of the condition.

“I work out,” he explained. “You can hold back the progress if you do a lot of specific exercises. So I do a lot of crazy things.”

Alda said he relies on boxing, juggling, tennis, swimming, bicycle riding and even marching to keep him active, laughing: “I march to (John Philip) Sousa music. A lot of Sousa music going on all the time (at) my house.”

The star was on the show to promote his Clear + Vivid podcast, in which he reunited with his former co-stars from the CBS show, and he quipped his obsession with technology has earned him the moniker, “The world’s oldest millennial.”

“That’s what they call me at my office because I’m very into computers and social stuff, you know,” he smiled. “And my podcast. I’m very happy with all that stuff."