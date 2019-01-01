Jenna Dewan 'cried her eyes out' when she met boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan had an emotional moment when she first met boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The 38-year-old actress is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, and the soon-to-be mum-of-two reflected on the couple's beginnings in an interview with Us Weekly.

Explaining how she met her partner, the Step Up star recalled: “He was in a show called Once on Broadway, seven years ago, and I went to see the show, and I was blown away by him and his talent, crying my eyes out. And I took my mom, and we got to meet him."

The star also remembered Steve called her following her split from ex husband Channing Tatum in April last year, explaining: “He was like, ‘I never forgot meeting you.’ That was a really cool moment."

She mused: "Like I say all the time, ‘The universe works in very mysterious wonderful ways’.”

Jenna shares six-year-old daughter Everly with Channing, who she began dating in 2006 and wed three years later.

The couple shocked fans when they announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage, and just months after their separation, Channing was spotted with new girlfriend, Jessie J.

In an excerpt from her new book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, Jenna revealed she found out about the new romance online, and she was upset she didn't get a warning from her now-ex.

"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship," she wrote. "I felt blindsided."