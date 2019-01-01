Jeff Goldblum: 'I worry about leaving my children prematurely'

Actor Jeff Goldblum is concerned about leaving his children prematurely because he is an older father.

The Jurassic Park star welcomed his first child with wife Emilie Livingston when he was 62 years old and although he is in good health, he worries about not being around to see his two young sons - Charlie, four, and River, two - grow up.

'I take them to karate class and they have swimming lessons at our house, and I drop them off at school," he tells Britain's The Sunday Times. "I see dads who are younger. I'm feeling good. I can do everything. But it's not that it doesn't occur to me. I would not want to say goodbye to them prematurely. There would be an extra reason to be disappointed to check out earlier than I hoped.'

Goldblum has previously opened up about being an older father, insisting there are also some perks to becoming a dad later in life.

'I am glad I didn't have kids until now really," he said. "I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now..."