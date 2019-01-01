Jared Padalecki arrested in Texas - report

Actor Jared Padalecki has reportedly been arrested for assault in Texas.

The 37-year-old, who is best known for playing Sam Winchester in long-running TV show Supernatural, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning outside a nightclub named Stereotype in Austin.

According to TMZ, the actor was booked for two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

In video obtained by the website, Padalecki is seen getting into an altercation with a man, talking to police outside the venue and getting into their vehicle.

The actor reportedly struck both a bartender and the bar's general manager in the face and put a different man into a headlock. He also reportedly pulled out wads of cash when confronted by police officers.

Reports suggest his bond has been set at $5,000 (£3,900) to $15,000 (£11,700) per charge, but it is unclear if he has been released.