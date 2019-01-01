Lizzo once auditioned for The Glee Project

Lizzo once auditioned for U.S. TV series The Glee Project, but didn't get through.

The programme ran alongside hit teen musical comedy-drama Glee and served as an audition for the series, with the top prize a minimum seven-episode arc in the following season of the much-loved show.

Despite being one of the hottest stars in the music industry today, it seems the judges on the talent show weren't impressed enough by Lizzo's audition to take her through to the next round.

Her appearance on the programme was called to attention by former Glee star Kevin McHale, who is currently competing in U.K. TV show The X Factor: Celebrity.

Explaining his song choice for Saturday night's episode of the competition, Kevin tweeted: "Tonight I performed Good as Hell by @lizzo because it’s an incredible song and she’s an icon and it’s f**ked up she auditioned for the Glee Project and didn’t make it cuz….7 weeks at #1 (sic)."

Following Kevin's tweet, fans managed to dig up Lizzo's original Facebook post from when she auditioned back in 2011. At the time she wrote: "Check out my audition for The Glee Project!!! I’m so in love w/ the show and received an e-mail about an audition. Wish me luck in chicago! And WATCH AND LIKE PLEASE!!!"