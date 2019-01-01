Ben Affleck jokingly confirms dating rumours as he promotes good cause

Ben Affleck confirmed he's dating again in a clickbait tweet urging fans to support a cause close to his heart.

The 47-year-old Gone Girl star shared a note with fans on Saturday morning to address speculation he's been using the exclusive dating app Raya, a favourite among famous faces, and he referenced the site as part of a post about a charity.

"HA, you got me. I'm dating," the actor's tweet began. "But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important.

"I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery."

Ben, who has spoken openly in the past about his battle with alcohol addiction, went on to reference the app he has reportedly used to pick up dates in the past, writing: "I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help... Raya, you in? Who else is with me?"

The Justice League star is believed to have taken time out from romance in recent months to work on his sobriety, after checking into a rehab facility to address his issues with alcohol in August, 2018.

After splitting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2015, Affleck went on to date Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus from the summer of 2017, before they split for good in April this year. During one of the couple's breaks, he also enjoyed a fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.