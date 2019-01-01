Olivia DeJonge to play Priscilla Presley in Elvis biopic

Olivia DeJonge is set to play Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

The Australian actress, best known for starring in Netflix show The Society, has landed the coveted role of the music icon's wife in the upcoming drama, according to Variety.

"Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right," Luhrmann said of DeJonge. "She's an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin's Elvis."

The actress, who plays Elle Tomkins in The Society, will star opposite Austin Butler, who was cast as Elvis earlier this year, and Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who is set to play the star's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The 21-year-old previously starred in movies including M. Night Shyamalan's 2015 horror The Visit, teen drama The Sisterhood of the Night, and this year's thriller Stray Dolls.

According to Variety, filming will begin in Queensland, Australia, next year.

The as-yet-untitled drama will follow Elvis' journey from poverty-stricken singer to music icon and will document his complex relationship with his manager, which spanned over more than 20 years. It will also touch upon his controversial romance to Priscilla, who Elvis first met during his army career in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24.

They were married from 1967 to 1973 and share one daughter, Lisa Marie.