Linda Hamilton found it 'almost impossible' to say iconic Terminator line

Linda Hamilton found it "almost impossible" to say Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic "I'll be back" line without sounding like the actor while filming Terminator: Dark Fate.

The 63-year-old actress returns to her role as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, with Schwarzenegger starring as the Terminator once again.

Filming the action-packed movie saw Linda pushed to her limits, but the screen star also struggled when it came to her delivering "I'll be back" - which Schwarzenegger made iconic when he said it in the 1984 original, The Terminator.

"You can't say it without sounding like him," Linda laughed to Entertainment Tonight. "It's at the end of a very intense action scene and it's weapons and it's triple digit heat, and you're just giving it everything and then every time I would finish with that line, I would look at (director) Tim (Miller) and he would go, 'Sounds like Arnold. Let's do it again.'

"Tim guided me through it. Because it really was almost impossible to say it after three decades of hearing it in your head with his voice."

However, she needn't have worried, as the line even got the thumbs up from the man himself.

"She did a great job," Schwarzenegger said. "I wasn't there when she did it, but I saw it in the movie, and I was amazed that someone could say it in a different way than the way I said it."