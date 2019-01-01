Julie Andrews: 'I'll return for Princess Diaries 3 if Anne Hathaway wants me to'

Julie Andrews is ready to return to Genovia for a third movie in The Princess Diaries franchise.

The veteran actress played Queen Clarice Renaldi in the hit 2001 flick and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

And the Mary Poppins star isn't yet done with the role, telling Entertainment Tonight she's on board if co-star Anne Hathaway "would like me to be".

"I don't think the script's even been written. I don't think anyone is yet sure of when, what, where, how..." she mused, adding there's "talk about (a sequel) from time to time."

The star's comments follow her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she told host Andy Cohen she "hasn't heard" anything about a revival of the franchise, but suggested she'd love to take part.

"I think if it happens it will be lovely and if it doesn't I wouldn't have known about it," she said.

Meanwhile Anne, who played the lead character Mia Thermopolis, revealed on the same show back in January that a script for the movie exists, and claimed the writers were in the process of perfecting the plot.

"There is a script for the third movie," she said. "I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it so..."