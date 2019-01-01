Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to pen Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin has signed on to pen the script for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

The 48-year-old, who also co-wrote two of The Hangover movies, will be working alongside franchise veteran Ted Elliott, who previously worked on four Pirates films with screenwriter Terry Rossio.

Disney hired Deadpool writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick last year to revamp the tired film saga, but they have since left the project, while Jerry Bruckheimer is expected to return as producer for the sixth instalment, according to Variety.

Elliott co-wrote 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, and 2011's On Stranger Tides with Rossio.

He skipped writing duties on Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, leaving Jeff Nathanson to team up with Rossio and create an original story.

Mazin won an Emmy earlier this year for his work on the five-part HBO show which focused on the devastating Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986, and starred Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, and Emily Watson.

The previous five Pirates of the Caribbean movies all featured Johnny Depp as leading man Captain Jack Sparrow and have grossed more than $4.5 billion (£3.5 billion) at the worldwide box office since the saga began 16 years ago.

Reports suggest that that 56-year-old actor will not be reprising his role for the sixth Pirates movie and the reboot will focus more on the original Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland theme parks.