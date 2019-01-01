Dave Chappelle: 'Comedy saved my life'

Dave Chappelle credits his career in stand-up comedy for saving his life.

The star made the comments as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday.

The award is considered the highest accolade in comedy and recognises individuals who have had an impact on American society in the vein of 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, or pseudonym, Mark Twain.

Accepting his award, the funnyman spoke about the profound impact comedy has had on his life, sharing: "I love my art form because I understand every practitioner of it, whether I agree with them or not I know where they're coming from.

"They want to be heard, they got something to say, there's something they notice. They just want to be understood," he added. "I love this genre, it saved my life."

Eddie Murphy, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Tiffany Haddish were among the stars on hand to pay tribute to the 46-year-old.

The boundary-pushing comedian was already a well-established performer when he landed his 2003 Comedy Central sketch programme Chappelle's Show, before he walked away from a lucrative contract extension while it was preparing for its third season and disappeared from public life - later explaining the pressures of the show's success made him feel "like some kind of a prostitute".

However, he returned to the spotlight in 2016 and has since released a series of stand-up specials, much to the delight of fans.