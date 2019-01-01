David Hasselhoff joining Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical

David Hasselhoff will join Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical in London's West End in December.

David will play Franklin Hart, Jr., the president of the Consolidated Industries and the show's villain, from 2 December, taking over from British star comedian Brian Conley, who ends his stint in the show on 30 November.

Speaking of joining the ensemble of the hit musical, the Baywatch actor gushed: "I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was 'Hofftastic'.

"That's when I knew I wanted to be part of it," he added. "Franklin Hart, Jr. is going to be a fun part for me to play and I'm looking forward to being back on stage in the U.K."

Announcing the Knight Rider actor's new role, Dolly said: "I am so pleased that David is joining our show.

"He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast, the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do! Get ready to be Hassled Hoff!"