Ben Affleck admits to sobriety 'slip'

Ben Affleck has admitted to a "slip" in his sobriety but has vowed not to let it "derail" his progress.

Over the weekend, the Justice League star sparked concern after he was reportedly seen stumbling outside of a Halloween party in California.

On Sunday afternoon, he addressed the situation after he was seen arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Garner's house in the Pacific Palisades just hours after his night out in Hollywood.

"It happens. It was a slip. But I'm not going to let it derail me," Affleck said in footage obtained by TMZ before entering Garner's home.

His comments come after the actor was waiting for a ride outside the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, and in further footage, Affleck is reportedly seen catching himself on a vehicle when he stumbles backwards while walking. The 47-year-old was then seen getting into the back seat of a truck.

"You could tell that it wasn't an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake," a source told People magazine. "He said it happens, that he slipped up but that it won't happen again. It was a smart move because now the story is basically over."

The father-of-three completed a 40-day residential treatment programme in 2018 after a very public relapse.