Louis C.K. announces 14-city international tour

Embattled comedian Louis C.K. is attempting a comeback following his sex scandal by embarking on a 14-city global tour.

In a rare email update to fans on Sunday (27Sept19), the star revealed he is kicking off a series of performances on 2 November (19) in Richmond, Virginia, and his trek will included stops in Tel Aviv, Israel and Rome, Italy, before wrapping up in New Orleans, Louisiana on 31 January (20).

"I am on the road doing professional stand-up comedy," Louis said in a statement. "Which consists of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience."

The star's reputation was left in tatters in November, 2017, when accusers opened up to the New York Times about the comic's habit of of exposing himself and masturbating in front of women in the entertainment industry.

Louis confessed the claims were all true and expressed remorse for his behaviour, as he announced he would be taking a step back from the limelight. He attempted a comeback last year (18), performing impromptu stand-up gigs in and around New York City.

The sets sparked controversy and Louis was slated after an appearance in Levittown in December (18), when he mocked members of the transgender community and the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.